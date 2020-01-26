Insect Growth Regulators Market Rising Demand and International Forecast Scope Led by Top Key Players 2019 to 2027

Insect Growth Regulators Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Insect Growth Regulators Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Insect Growth Regulators Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Insect Growth Regulators Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Insect Growth Regulators Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Insect Growth Regulators market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Insect Growth Regulators Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Insect Growth Regulators Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Insect Growth Regulators market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Insect Growth Regulators Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Insect Growth Regulators Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Insect Growth Regulators Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Key players in the insect growth regulators market include Bayer Crop Science AG, Dow Chemicals Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, etc. Some of the regional players in insect growth regulators market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Valent USA Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Co., and Russell IPM.

Many small scale companies have started their operations in various regions such as China, India, and Brazil, etc. where they are manufacturing insect growth regulators with hundreds of different formulations, which have different selectivity for a range of insects and show varied results depending upon the species of insects the products are used on. Market leaders, on the other hand, are keeping it straight and simple by developing insect growth regulators for common insects such as ants, cockroaches, and mosquitoes, making their share in the market higher than regional competitors. Bayer, for example, in Dec 2018, has received a WHO pre-qualification for Fludora Fusion, an insect growth regulator to combat malaria-causing mosquitoes. Syngenta, in April 2019, announced that their new insect growth regulators having a novel mode of action to address malarial vectors, and are currently under the primary phase of research. The companies have also divested from other businesses to concentrate on a narrower product portfolio, including insect growth regulators' business. Bayer divested from its animal health business with a sale to Elanco for US$ 7.6 Bn. Dow Chemicals Company also divested its acetone derivatives business to concentrate on other lucrative products of the company, including insect growth regulators.

Even after being in fierce competition, companies in the insect growth regulators market are always ready to join hands with other players to create opportunities for both counterparts. One such recent example is Valent USA, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemicals, which signed distribution agreements with another insect growth regulators manufacturing and distribution company, NuFarm, in Sept 2018, making Nufarm an exclusive distributor for a broad portfolio of Valent’s products including insect growth regulators.

