Insect Growth Regulator Market chasing for a lot of success by 1055.0 million $ size forecast to 2024|Global player: Bayer, Central Life Science, OHP, Syngenta, Dow AgroSciences

The Insect Growth Regulators industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Insect Growth Regulators market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0416886604046 from 640.0 million $ in 2014 to 785.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Insect Growth Regulators market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Insect Growth Regulators will reach 1055.0 million $.

Insects can make serious harm to the crops or farm that outcome in decreased agricultural productivity. Insect growth regulators (IGRs) are insecticides that mimic hormones in young insects; they interrupt the development and reproduction of insects. They are termed as birth control for pests. As an insect develops it sheds, growing a new exoskeleton under its old one and then shedding the old one to enables the new one to expand to a new size and harden. Insect Growth Regulators prevent an insect from developing by interfering with the shedding process.

Expanding utilization of pesticides is prompting to effect on arable land. Synthetic-based pesticides pollute the soil and groundwater and have a harmful effect on useful bacteria as well as crops. Again and again utilization of these pesticides has driven pests to develop a resistance to them, in this manner having no impact on the life cycle of the pests. Insect Growth Regulator Market seeing an enormous interest owing to the growing popularity of organic agriculture.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Aerosol

Liquid

Bait

2) Industry Segmentation:

Agriculture

Residential

Commercial

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market:

Bayer, Central Life Science, OHP, Syngenta, Dow AgroSciences, Helm Agro, Nufarm Limited, Russell IPM, Valent USA, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Sumitomo Chemical , Control Solutions

Industry news:

Bayer (February 3, 2020)

CDP again rates Bayer as one of the leading international companies for water management

Renowned ratings organization CDP (formerly the “Carbon Disclosure Project”) has given Bayer the top rating of “A” in its latest list for water security. On behalf of institutional investors, CDP analyzed data from over 8,400 companies worldwide about their strategic management of water – a limited resource. Less than one percent (71 companies) worldwide and only two companies in Germany achieved an A rating.

“We are delighted that we have received the best ratings from CDP in the water security category as well as in climate change and are therefore the only DAX company to have top assessments in both areas,” said Matthias Berninger, head of Sustainability and Public Affairs at Bayer. “With our commitment to protecting water, the climate and biodiversity, we want to meet both our obligation to society and the raised expectations of the various stakeholder groups – especially investors.”

Professional investors expect to receive information from companies on how they are managing risks arising from extreme weather events such as droughts and floods, which are increasing in frequency due to climate change, and what solutions they are developing. The non-profit organization CDP states that, in 2019, it gathered corporate data relating to water security, climate change and forests on behalf of 525 institutional investors, representing a total asset value of USD 96 trillion.

“Congratulations to the companies that achieved a position on CDP’s A list this year, for leading in environmental performance and transparency,” said Paul Simpson, head of CDP. “The scale of the business risks from the climate emergency, deforestation and water insecurity are vast – as are the opportunities from addressing them – and it’s clear the private sector has a vital role to play at this critical time,” added Simpson. “The A List companies are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.”

Significant points in table of contents of Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Report 2020:

1 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Product Definition

2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Business Introduction

4 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Forecasts 2020-2024

9 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Segmentation Product Type

10 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Segmentation Industry

11 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

