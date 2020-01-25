Inquisitive details on Content Marketing Platforms Market unexpected growth seen by 2020-26 future trends by top players Contently, Sprinklr, CoSchedule, Skyword, NewsCred, Kapost

Content Marketing Platforms Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2020 To 2026

Videos help content marketers to effectively address customer pain points. Organizations from various industry verticals are investing heavily to produce highly appealing videos. Apart from the regular videos, live videos also help in improving customer engagement. Videos are most effective and engaging to target relevant prospects when it comes to interactive visual content. Anyone can publish their content on the internet since the advent of the internet and the emergence of social media platforms. Videos help content marketers in creating a great impact on their targeted audience while storytelling. Video is now the content of choice as consumers prefer videos over text.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are: Contently, Sprinklr, Co Schedule, Skyword, News Cred, Kapos, Percolate, Scribble Live, Khoros

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

-This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

-It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

-It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

-It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

-It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

-It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

By component

Software

Services

Content Marketing Software Market By software

Lead generation

Brand Awareness

Customer Acquisition

Others (Thought Leadership, Sales, and Search Engine Optimization)

Key Regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents:

Global Content Marketing Platforms Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Content Marketing Platforms Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Content Marketing Platforms Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Content Marketing Platforms Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Content Marketing Platforms Market Forecast