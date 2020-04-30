Injection Molding Machines Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis by 2025

Injection molding machines are used mainly to manufacture plastic parts; however, they can also be used to produce products or parts made of various other materials apart from plastic including steel and aluminum. The injection molding process can be utilized to manufacture a broad range of parts or products, which can vary greatly in their structure and dimension based on their end-use.

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size 2017 by Product Type (Hydraulic Type, Electric Type, Hybrid Type), by Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Aerospace, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global injection molding machine market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global injection molding machine market report also includes company profiles, financial revenues, mergers & acquisitions and investments. The global injection molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2025, owing to the high demand from the packaging industry.

The study on the global injection molding machine market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application on a global level. By product type, the global injection molding machine market can be divided into electric, hydraulic, and hybrid machines. Electrical injection molding machines utilize electricity for running all the processes, whereas hydraulic machines operate on the hydraulic technology. The hydraulic machines segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the injection molding machine market during the forecast period. This is owing to their comparatively reduced maintenance costs, better performance and long service period. Hybrid injection molding machines uses a combination of hydraulics and electricals for their operations. The machines have an arrangement of speed of electrical machines and precision and power of hydraulic machines.

In terms of end-user application, the injection molding machine industry can be classified into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, healthcare & medical devices, aerospace and others. Injection molding machines are used to manufacture various parts utilized in these industries. For instance, the requirement of lightweight components in automobiles is driving the demand for plastic products that can replace traditional materials (including steel and wood). Likewise, containers, bottles and boxes are driving the demand for injection molding in the packaging industry. Miniaturization which is achieved by replacing bulky parts with significantly smaller parts can be achieved via injection molding as they can attain the required dimension complexity. The growth of these sectors is expected to result in a further penetration of the injection molding technology, thereby providing an impetus to the sales of machines and related accessories over the forecast period.

In terms of region, the injection molding machine industry can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold a prominent share in the injection molding machine market over the next seven years. The market in Asia Pacific is also estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period due to increasing demand for end-use applications in emerging countries, such as India and China, of the region.

Major companies operating in the global injection molding machine market are Engel Austria, Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Milacron Holdings Corp., Japan Steel Works Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems, Negri Bossi S.p.A., Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Haitian International Holdings, and Asian Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

