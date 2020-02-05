Infusion Pharmacy Management Market progress by economical swell and 15200.0 million $ size Forecast to 2024| Top vendors: BioScrip, BD, Cigna, Option Care, CVS Health

The Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market report exactly describes about demands, opportunities, trends and future strategies by top leading players. Also Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market report analyses the potential of Infusion Pharmacy Management Market in current and future Prospects in-detailed survey from various viewpoints.

Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market Synopsis:

The Infusion Pharmacy Management industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years ago, Infusion Pharmacy Management market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.049226825726 from 7990.0 million $ in 2014 to 10160.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Infusion Pharmacy Management market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Infusion Pharmacy Management will reach 15200.0 million $.

The infusion treatment includes the utilization of needle or catheter during the treatment. This treatment is proposed to just those patients who are not responding to the oral medication and their health has still not improved. In the infusion pharmacy treatment, with the help of the needle or the catheter pain management antibiotics, antiviral, antifungal, and nutritional medication are injected into the patient’s body. Different types of diseases for example cancer, gastrointestinal disorder, diabetes and pain related disorders are treated with the help of infusion medication system.

The major factor that is driving the infusion pharmacy management market is the rising of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others. The activities that are taken by the pharmaceutical companies in order to develop the healthcare infrastructure and make technological advancements will propel the infusion pharmacy management market to develop essentially.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Infusion Pharmacy Management Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Antibiotics

Antimicrobial

Pain Management

Enteral Nutrition

2) Industry Segmentation:

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market:

BioScrip, BD, Cigna, Option Care, CVS Health, McKesson, Mediware, OptumRx, Healix, CareCentrix, MedicoRx, Ivenix, ARJ Infusion Services, Brightree, Accredo Health Group, MHA, ContinuumRx

Industry news:

BD (Nov. 21, 2019)

BD Launches Enhanced Antimicrobial Stewardship Analytics Capabilities

New antimicrobial stewardship technology will be demonstrated at ASHP 2019 Midyear Meeting

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced its latest advancement in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) with new analytics integrated into the company’s connected medication management platform that identifies when an inappropriate and potentially ineffective antibiotic has been prescribed, based on a patient’s specific infection diagnosis.

There is a heightened focus on antimicrobial stewardship across the health care industry with new reimbursement standards released by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring hospitals to comply with certain infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship requirements. 1,2 Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its updated “ Threat Report” – noting antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi cause more than 2.8 million infections and 35,000 deaths in the United States each year. 3 Despite public transparency, heightened awareness and financial penalties, hospitals continue to struggle with the burden of health care associated infections (HAIs) and AMR. To help combat these challenges, BD will unveil new antimicrobial stewardship functionality within the BD HealthSight™ connected medication management platform at this year’s American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Meeting being held in Las Vegas from Dec. 9-11.

BD HealthSight™ Clinical Advisor is a new functionality within the BD HealthSight™ connected medication management platform that aggregates disparate patient data to provide clinicians with the ability to receive near real-time medication stewardship alerts within the pharmacy workflow. These actionable alerts are delivered within the connected medication management process to help health care providers prevent not only the administration of inappropriate antibiotics, but also the potential waste of resources associated with compounding and preparing unnecessary medication for delivery. Clinical stewardship programs are also supported through customized dashboards, robust reports and the ability to automate the submission of antimicrobial utilization data for regulatory reporting.

“BD is uniquely positioned to deliver some of the most innovative strategies to address the systemic issues associated with medication management,” said Ranjeet Banerjee, worldwide president of Medication Management Solutions for BD. “We continue to develop actionable solutions to complex health issues that require a multifaceted approach, such as AMR and hospital drug diversion. Our latest advancement in antimicrobial stewardship is a fundamental example of our dedication to help health care workers improve patient outcomes.”

