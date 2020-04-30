Infusion Manifolds Market Opportunities, Growth, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2017 – 2025

Infusion is a drug delivery system, in which medicines are administered into the circulatory system of the patient through intravenous, intrathecal, subcutaneous, or intra-osseous route. If multiple medicines need to be administered simultaneously, infusion manifold is used. Infusion manifold is a medical device that allows the administration of several medications simultaneously through infusion. Manifold is a rigid IV component with multiple ports, which facilitates the joining of multiple IV components. A manifold has several inlets and a single outlet. Different medicines are supplied through multiple inlets.

A mixing chamber is provided between valve inlets and the outlet, where all medicines are mixed together. The outlet is connected to the patient with catheter so as to administer mixed medicines. Due to easy structure of infusion manifolds, their use reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections. Manifolds are ideal for anesthesiology, oncology and critical care applications, wherein simultaneous delivery of fluids is important.

With new developments, recent infusion manifolds are connected with infusion pumps that deliver constant and accurate doses. AutoTransducer is an infusion manifold manufactured by ACE Medical is integrated with convenient sensors. It is useful for pressure-sensing during clinically invasive procedures, which allows pressure-monitoring without signal damping. Infusion manifolds come with color coding to inlets, labeling such as flow directions, and transparent material of manifolds to reduce errors.

The market for infusion manifolds is likely to be fueled during the forecast period by rise in the number of patients of cancer, congestive heart failure, Crohn’s disease, hemophilia, immune deficiencies, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. In case of these disease, multiple infusions are required simultaneously. The increased use of combination therapies is projected to propel the demand for infusion manifolds in the near future. Factors driving the demand for infusion manifolds include their ease of use in terms of technology, efficient drug delivery to trauma and intensive care patients, and improving risk management.

The global infusion manifolds market has been segmented based on product, application, end–user, and geography. In terms of product, the infusion manifolds market has been classified into 2 gang, 3 gang, 4 gang, 5 gang, and others. In terms of application, the market has been divided into 3 way and 4 way. Based on end–user, the infusion manifolds market can be segregated into hospitals, clinics, and others. Chemotherapy patients frequently require multiple IV infusions. Manifolds are required in various departments of a hospital such as accident & emergency department, intensive care unit, anesthesia department, and ambulance services. The clinics segment has been sub-divided into private medical practitioners and independent treatment centers. The others segment comprises home infusion therapy providers.

Geographically, the global infusion manifolds market has been divided into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Rest of World. North America is expected to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, due to availability of improved infusion and infusion-related technologies in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer growth opportunities to leading players operating in the market during the forecast period, due to rapid advancements in health care infrastructure and rising presence of major players in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the global infusion manifolds market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, ACE Medical, Smiths Medical, Asept Inmed, Bicakcilar, Merit Medical Systems, Perouse Medical, Sarstedt, BrosMed Medical, Scitech Medical, ICU Medical, Quest Medical, and CODAN.