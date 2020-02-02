Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, IBM Corporation, Vmware, AWS

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) industry situations. According to the research, the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market was valued at USD 15.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 182.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market include:

Microsoft Corporation

Rackspace Hosting

IBM Corporation

Vmware

AWS

Profitbricks

Google

Cisco Systems

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)