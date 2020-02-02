Infrared Imaging Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- FLIR Systems, Fluke, Sensors Unlimited, Leonardo DRS, Xenics (Belgium)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Infrared Imaging Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Infrared Imaging market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Infrared Imaging market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Infrared Imaging players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Infrared Imaging industry situations. According to the research, the Infrared Imaging market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Infrared Imaging market.

Global Infrared Imaging Market was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Infrared Imaging Market include:

FLIR Systems

Fluke

Sensors Unlimited

Leonardo DRS

Xenics (Belgium)

Axis Communications

Allied Vision Technologies

Opgal Optronic Industries

New Imaging Technologies