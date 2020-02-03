Informative Report on Healthcare IT Services Market 2020: Analysis by Regions, Top Key Players (Syntel, PHILIPS, Novartis, CGI) |Forecast to 2025

The report of global Healthcare IT Services Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

The Global Healthcare IT Services Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Healthcare IT Services Market is sub segmented into Medical Imaging, Consulting & Outsourcing, Managed Services, Order & Inventory Management, Document Management. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Healthcare IT Services Market is sub segmented into Healthcare Analytics, Patient Care Management, Fraud Management.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Healthcare IT Services Market are Mckesson, Allscript, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner, Becton Dickinson, Novartis, CGI, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Atos IT Services, Epic System, Egton Medical Information System (EMIS), MedeAnalytics, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare, Syntel, PHILIPS, Agfa Healthcare, HP, Truven Health Analytics.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Latest Industry Updates:

Philips:- A global leader in health technology debuted EPIQ CVx, an ultrasound system, which is designed with the cardiologist at the forefront of innovation. The system is modeled to provide exceptional image clarity and sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, more robust and reproducible quantification, enabled by anatomical intelligence along with extraordinary processing power.

The EPIQ CVx incorporates TrueVue, giving clinicians the ability to see photorealistic renderings of the heart, which improves cardiac anatomy analysis by offering detailed tissue and depth perception imaging through a new virtual light source. The system provides cardiologists with high image quality through the latest generation OLED monitor, offering a more dynamic, wider viewing angle for side-by-side image comparison.

EPIQ CVx offers a slew of futuristic features such as the Dynamic Heart Model, which uses anatomical intelligence to automatically quantify left ventricle function to produce a multi-beat analysis for adult patients. The Dynamic Heart Model is proven to reduce the amount of time required to generate a 3D Ejection Fraction, an important quantification measure to learn how well the heart is pumping out blood, by 83%. It also delivers a high degree of robustness and reproducibility, even in patients with a cardiac arrhythmia.

Table of Contents:

Global Healthcare IT Services Market Report 2020

1 Healthcare IT Services Definition

2 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Healthcare IT Services Business Introduction

4 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

