Information Security Consulting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BAE Systems PLC, Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture PLC

The Information Security Consulting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Information Security Consulting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Information Security Consulting Market was valued at USD 16.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 40.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Information Security Consulting Market include:

BAE Systems PLC

Wipro Limited

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Accenture PLC

PricewaterhouseCoopers

ATOS SE

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL)

KPMG