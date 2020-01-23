Influenza Diagnostics Market Enhancement in Medical sector 2019 to 2025

The Recently Published Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Research Study With More Than 100 Industry Informative Desk And Figures Spread Through Pages And Easy To Understand Detailed TOC On Influenza Diagnostics Market.

The U.S. influenza diagnostics market size was valued at USD 109.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

Top Companies In The Global Influenza Diagnostics Market:

BD, Sekisui Diagnostics, Abbott (Include Alere), SIEMENS, Analytik Jena, Roche, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, BioMerieux, Thermo Fisher, Response Biomedical, Focus Diagnostics, Enigma Diagnostics, SA Scientific, And Others

Market Overview:

Influenza which is caused by the influenza virus is commonly known as flu. Influenza virus consists of three types, namely Type A, Type C and Type B which can be differentiated by their surface proteins, neuraminidase (NA) and hemagglutinin (HA).

Influenza is a contagious disease therefore, there is an easy transmission of the disease at public places by infected patients who often serve as carriers of the disease. Rise in prevalence of the disease in the U.S. is anticipated to propel the market. For instance, according to CDC, during the 2017-2018 flu season, the incidence of influenza began to rise in November which reached an extended period of high activity during January and February and remained high till March end. Influenza activity was estimated at 7.7% which is the highest percentage of flu pandemic since 2009.

Rise in government initiatives towards enabling diagnosis has facilitated easy access of OTC test that are user friendly and aid in timely diagnosis. For instance, in 2018, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced its partnership with Diassess Inc. and Cue Health, Inc. to develop testing kits for influenza diagnosis. These OTC products are intended solely for home care settings facilitating concerned patients to test for the infection. BARDA plans on providing USD 14 million to Cue Health, Inc. and USD 10 million to Diassess Inc. for advanced development of diagnostic tests for influenza B and A virus OTC devices. Both companies are expected to design these devices to be cost-effective, user friendly, and provide results within 25 minutes

The Influenza Diagnostics Market Can Be Divided Based On Product Types And It's Sub-Type, Major Applications And Third-Party Usage Area, And Important Regions.

This Report Segments The Global Influenza Diagnostics Market On The Basis Of Types Are:

RIDT

RT-PCR

Cell Culture

On The Basis Of Application, The Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Is

Hospitals

POCT

Others

Regions Are Covered By Influenza Diagnostics Market Report 2019 To 2024:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (Usa, Canada, And Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Russia, And Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, And Southeast Asia).

