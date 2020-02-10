Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2017- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2026

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11477

Based on Application, Central Nervous System (CNS) Infections is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Central nervous system infections caused by bacteria or fungi can lead to a brain abscess or bacterial meningitis. Central nervous system infections caused by viruses can lead to viral meningitis or encephalitis. By Geography, North America is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to various government initiatives and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market are Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe), PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN Group, Quidel Corporation, Roche Diagnostics and Siemens Healthcare.

Applications Covered:

• Bacterial Infection

• Cardiovascular infection

• CNS Infections

• Fungal infection

• GI infections

• Sexually Transmitted Disease

• Viral Infection

• Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

• Clinical Microbiology

• DNA Microarray

• DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Immunodiagnostics

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Other Technology

Products Covered:

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

• Software

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory clinics

• Contract Research Organization

• Diagnostic Clinics

• Hospital Laboratories

• Research Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa