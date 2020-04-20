Infant Incubator Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2024

Infant incubator is a device that is used to provide a controlled environment with the essential levels of warmth, humidity, and oxygen required by a newborn. The incubator unit is composed of a soft mattress, which is covered by a plastic cover, and is usually in the form of a trolley. It protects the infant from dust, noise, infection, and excess handling, providing a clean environment. In the incubator chamber, a temperature sensor adjusts the heat and maintains constant temperature for the infant. Furthermore, there is a humidification system and electric heating system in the incubator chamber to maintain humidity and to circulate humid air. These devices are essential to regulate the temperature for preterm infants as their normal metabolic rate is lower, leading to reduced heat production.

The market for infant incubators is anticipated to grow owing to its various advantages enabling the well-being of newborns. The advent of infant incubators has enhanced the survival rate of preterm infants and has reduced the neonatal hypothermia. This factor contributes to the growth of the infant incubators market. In addition, the growing rate of preterm birth is likely to propel the growth of the market.

According to the WHO, the number of premature child births is more than 15 million every year and is anticipated to increase over the years. However, high cost of these devices, availability of alternate modes such as infant warmers, and inadequacy of these devices in the developing regions are expected to restraint the market growth. In addition, the incubators limit the infant’s access to medical care, which might have a negative impact on the growth of the infant incubator market.

Infant incubators can be classified as closed care infant warming devices. The global infant incubator market can be classified on the basis of product, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into transport incubator and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) incubator. The NICU incubators are anticipated to record a strong growth in the market. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into pediatric hospitals, birthing centers, and neonatal intensive care units.

Geographically, the global infant incubator market is distributed over North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to record a high market share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of premature term babies and well-developed health care infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to be the second leading region in the infant incubator market. It is observed that the number of premature child births in Italy is more than 7% and is anticipated to increase over the years, contributing to the growth of the Europe market.

However, the sluggish economic environment might negatively impact the growth of the market. According to the WHO, India and China are the leading countries in terms of number of premature child birth. The Asia Pacific market is expected to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significant contribution from the emerging countries such as China and India.

The major players operating in the infant incubator market include GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Cobams srl, AVI Healthcare Private Limited, Gammer International, Fanem Ltd, Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd, Novos Medical Systems, and Ardo.