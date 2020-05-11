Industry 4. 0 Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Industry 4.0 Market valued approximately USD 66.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Industry 4.0 Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Industry 4.0 is the integrated system consisting of automation tools, robotics control, and big data analytics for the effective production and operation in the manufacturing industries. It increases asset performance, material usage, technology usage, and other industrial process involved in the industries. The system ensures data integrity, interoperability, insights, and control and visibility to the user. Surging adoption of industrial internet, escalating focus on efficiency and cost of production leading to digitization and rise in the adoption of automation for quality production are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, leveraging big data analytics for cyber security is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, Industry 4.0 offers several benefits such as improved productivity, improved efficiency, increased knowledge sharing and collaborative working, highly flexible and agile, better customer experience and so on. With these benefits demand for Industry 4.0 is increasing across the globe. However, lack of cost -benefit analysis, high initial investment and limited availability of skilled workforce are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Industry 4.0 Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of various technological advancements and increasing demand for IoT and cloud-based computing in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at sluggish growth rate in the global Industry 4.0 market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to constantly increasing industrialization across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology:

Robots and Smart Controller

Machine Learning

Internet of Things

By End-User:

Aerospace

Automotive

Energy and Power

Logistics

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Major Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Industry 4.0 Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Industry 4.0 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Industry 4.0 Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. By Component

Chapter 6. By Technology

Chapter 7. By End-User

Chapter 8. By Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. ABB Ltd.

9.3.2. Basler AG

9.3.3. Cognex Corporation

9.3.4. General Electric Company

9.3.5. Denso Group

9.3.6. Microsoft Corporation

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.1.6. Research Assumption

