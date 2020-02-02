Industry 4.0 Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- ABB, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Denso Group, General Electric Company

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Industry 4.0 Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Industry 4.0 market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Industry 4.0 market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Industry 4.0 players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Industry 4.0 industry situations. According to the research, the Industry 4.0 market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Industry 4.0 market.

Global Industry 4.0 Market was valued at USD 66.72 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 227.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Industry 4.0 Market include:

ABB

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Denso Group

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm SAP SE