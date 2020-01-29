Industrial Tractor Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

Industrial tractors is the term used for tractors that are specially designed for industrial applications. Industrial tractors are utilized for pulling operations and are not fitted with the three point linkages, instead they are fitted with drawbars. Moreover, industrial tractors have only the basic design of tractors and have tires that suitable for use on road and yards. Solid tires are preferably used in industrial tractors.

Industrial Tractor Market – Competitive Landscape

AGCO Corporation, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Mahindra & Mahindra, TAFE, John Deere, UniCarriers, and DEUTZ-FAHR are leading manufacturers of industrial tractors. Most of the listed manufacturers have presence in farm tractor manufacturing which, by changing the attachment of the tractor, have been extensively utilized for material handling in various industries. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION is a prominent player in the manufacture of material handling equipment. Its wide product portfolio includes electric equipment that are utilized for industrial applications.

AGCO Corporation

Established in 1990, AGCO Corporation is presently based in Duluth, Georgia, U.S. It is a leading manufacturer of utility tractors. The company has a global presence with manufacturing & distribution facilities located across North America, South America, Asia Pacific & Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Founded in 1926, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION is headquartered in Aichi, Japan. It is a leading manufacturer of industrial tractors. The company has global presence and specializes in the development of latest technologies for towing tractors. In February 2019, the company collaborated with Japan’s prominent airline company, All Nippon Airways, for trial of Japan’s first autonomous towing tractors at Saga Airport, Japan.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Established in 1945, Mahindra & Mahindra is presently based in Mumbai, India. The company has global presence and has a wide product portfolio. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has presence in diverse service and manufacturing sectors and is a leading automotive company based in India. The company is a leader player in the global tractor market and has sold the largest volume of tractors across globe.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company is a leading manufacturer of tractors. The company’s headquarters are presently located in Grand Detour, Illinois, U.S. It operates through a network of facilities spread across 30 countries worldwide. The company operates through four major business segments: Deere equipment operations, construction & forestry, agriculture & turf, and financial services.