Industrial Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunity During 2019 – 2024

The analysis forecasts that the Industrial Robots market is projected to grow at promising CAGR of XX% during the said period and on its course to exceed a value of USD XX Billion by the end of 2024.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Industrial Robots market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Cartesian Robots

– Scara Robots

– Articulated Robots

– Cylindrical Robots

– Other Industrial Robots

By Application

– Welding Robots

– Material Handling Robots

– Painting robot

– Palletizing robot

– Assembly robot

– Other Applications

By Industries

– Automotive

– Electronic & Electric

– Machinery products & Metal

– Plastic & Rubber

– Food & Beverage

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– FANUC

– Yaskawa Motoman

– ABB

– KUKA

– Denso

– Omron Corporation

– Comau

– Kawasaki Robotics

– OTC Daihen Inc.

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Universal Robots

– Other Major & Niche Players

