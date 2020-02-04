Industrial Robotics Services Market will Boom Rapidly by 2027 with Key Players ABB, Bastian Solutions, Comau SpA, Fanuc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Sameer Joshi

Pune, February 4,2020 – The demand for robotics services in industries is gaining traction owing to the cost-effectiveness of the solution and increasing automation trends. Manufacturing industries are moving towards automated solutions for production and operational efficiency and reducing dependency on the human workforce. Strict government policies concerning machine and workers’ safety are further contributing to the growth of the industrial robotics services market.

1.ABB Ltd, 2.Bastian Solutions, Inc., 3.Comau SpA, 4.Fanuc Corporation, 5.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., 6.Midea Group, 7.MSI Tec, Inc., 8.Omron Corporation, 9.Wolf Robotics (Lincoln Electric), 10.Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The industrial robotics services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing R&D investments in the field of robotics, coupled with the growing adoption of automation solutions across industries. However, high initial costs may hamper the growth of the industrial robotics services market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological advancements are expected to showcase symbolic growth opportunities for the market players over the coming years.

The “Global Industrial Robotics Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial robotics services market with detailed market segmentation by service type, application, and geography. The global industrial robotics services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial robotics services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global industrial robotics services market is segmented on the basis of service type and application. Based on service type, the market is segmented as engineering and consulting, installation and commissioning, robot programming, maintenance and repair, and training. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as material handling, assembling and disassembling, soldering and welding, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industrial Robotics Services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industrial Robotics Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

