Industrial Pumps Market To Grow At A CAGR Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2014 – 2020

key players in the industrial pumps market are ITT Corp., Flowserve Corp., KSB AG, Sulzer Ltd., Grundfos A/S, Ebara Corp., Weir Group plc, Baker Hughes, Inc., Schlumberger Ltd. and Clyde Union, Inc.

Pumping systems are critically important for any process or manufacturing plants to operate efficiently. Industrial pumps are used for various industrial applications such as power and petrochemical plants, which directly support generation and production processes, and usually work for extended durations. It is estimated that around 27% of all the energy consumed by any industry is constituted by motor-driven equipment. This offers manufacturers of industrial pumps a window of opportunity to improve efficiency and launch newer and more innovative products.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report provides analysis and information by categories such as market types, technology and applications.

It report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

India

China

ASEAN

Oceania

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. In addition, the report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends & developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

‘Must-have’ information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

