Industrial PC Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Advantech Co., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg, Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H., Captec, Industrial PC

The report titled, Industrial PC Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The insightful research report on the Industrial PC market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Industrial PC players. According to the research, the Industrial PC market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Industrial PC Market was valued at USD 3.46 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.53 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Industrial PC Market include:

Advantech Co.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg

Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H.

Captec

Industrial PC

Kontron AG

Landitec Distribution GmbH

Lanner Electronics Incorporated

MiTAC International Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG