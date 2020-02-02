Industrial Lighting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Osram Licht AG, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Cree, Emerson, Hubbell Lighting

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Industrial Lighting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Industrial Lighting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Industrial Lighting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Industrial Lighting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Industrial Lighting industry situations. According to the research, the Industrial Lighting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Industrial Lighting market.

Global Industrial Lighting Market was valued at USD 13.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Industrial Lighting Market include:

Osram Licht AG

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Cree

Emerson

Hubbell Lighting

General Electric Co.

Legrand

Zumtobel Group AG

TOYODA GOSEI Co.