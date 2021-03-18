Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size, Growth, Overview and Demand 2020 to 2027 | (The key players of industrial IoT market include Genera…More)

Report Title: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction, Industrial IOT or IIOT can be explained as the use of internet of things and their technologies in the manufacturing industries to achieve a higher level of efficiency and maximize the quality of products and minimize wastage of resources. Growth in the Cloud Computing and IoT are contributing to the growth of industrial IoT deployments and creating opportunities for new business models of the companies. Various major organizations are planning to practice Industrial IoT to improve the manufacturing process, enhance the business process, business strategy to enhance future business growth., The global industrial IoT market is expected to reach approximately USD 751.3 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 23.88% during the forecast period., The market has been divided into various segments based on component, deployment, connectivity and end-user. , By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is further segmented into sensors & RFIDs, industrial robotics, camera systems, smart meters, 3D printing, flow and application control devices, distributed control systems and others. The software segment is further classified into MES or manufacturing execution, PLM systems or product lifecycle management system, SCADA system, DMS or distributed management system, retail management software and others. Amongst the hardware, software and services, hardware is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing number of connected devices and increasing application areas of hardware components in the various industrial applications. However, the software segment is growing with a fastest CAGR of 25.65% during the forecast due to the need of industrial process management and obtaining business insights by processing huge data volumes., By deployment, the market is classified into on-cloud, on-premise and hybrid deployment. The on-cloud segment is expected to show significant growth due to factors such as easy accessibility to the data or information, easy resource sharing, low operational cost, and growing application areas across various industry verticals. However, the hybrid segment is growing with a fastest CAGR of 26.26% during the forecast period, as it delivers combined feature of on-cloud as well as on-premise deployment with additional data or information security capabilities., By connectivity, the market is classified into wired and wireless connectivity. The wired connectivity segment is expected to show significant growth owing to the need of ownership model and reliable connectivity for data transfer. However, the wireless security market is growing with a higher CAGR of 26.12% due to increasing demand of advanced wireless solutions such as Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Bluetooth among others which rapidly boosts the industrial IoT market., By end-user, the market is classified into IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, oil & gas, energy & power, automotive, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to show significant growth with a fastest CAGR of 27.94% during the forecast period as it is the largest consumer of industrial IoT solutions. Introduction of smart manufacturing & industry 4.0 is further helping the market growth.

Key Players: –

The key players of industrial IoT market include General Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), AT &T Inc. (US), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Intel Corporation (US).

Target Audience

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturers

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Suppliers

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, by Type

6 global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, By Application

7 global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

