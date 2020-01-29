Industrial Hemp Market Revenue Analysis by 2027

The global Industrial Hemp market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Hemp market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Industrial Hemp market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Hemp market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Hemp market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Industrial Hemp by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Industrial Hemp by Product Type
- Fiber
- Seeds
Industrial Hemp by End Use
- Food & Beverages
- Consumer textiles
- Personal Products
- Industrial Application
- Hemp CBD
- Supplements
- Other Consumer Products
Industrial Hemp by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Rest of MEA
PMR Research Methodology
PMR is committed to provide its clients with unbiased market research solutions. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing data that is included in this report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. The report is compiled after months of research with tried-and-tested methodologies in order to offer the most accurate results. Our main sources of research include:
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Trade Research
- Social Media Analysis
Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Hemp market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Hemp market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
