Industrial Hemp Market Analysis and Forecast Study for2018 – 2028

Global Industrial Hemp Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Notable Development

The global industrial hemp market is in the middle of numerous events that are shaping its future and growth prospects for the forecast period. Few prominent ones are outlined below.

In 2017, the Industrial Hemp Act paved for THC in cultivation, consumption, marketing, processing, and distribution. The legislative procedures have had a major impact on the growth of the industry.

The global industrial hemp market is fragmented. And, prominent players in the global botanical supplements market are Hempco (Canada), Ecofibre (Australia), Hemp Inc. (US), GenCanna (US), HempFlax BV (Netherlands), Konoplex Group (Russia), Hemp Oil Canada (Canada), BAFA (Germany), Hemp Poland (Poland), Dun Agro (Netherlands), Colorado Hemp Works (US), Canah International (Romania), South Hemp Tecno (Italy), Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada), and MH Medical Hemp (Germany), among others.

Global Industrial Hemp Market: Key trends and driver

The Industrial Hemp market is set to witness growth owing to numerous trends and drivers. Some of these trends and drivers are spelled out ahead and a full-fledged examination of the market can be had from the upcoming report prepared by TMR Research (TMR).

High incidence of diabetes is leading to demand for hemp oil and other products. From 1980 to 2014, cases rose from 108 million to 422 million. And, it has been noted that major damage is seen and middle and low income groups. It is worth noting here that since CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties, and since it is often used with hemp seed oil, with demand for CBD will increase the demand for hemp see, adding to growth of industrial hemp.

A wide use in a variety of products such as personal care products, dietary supplements, construction materials, automotive materials, food and beverages and so on. An expansion in any of these industries, will lead to expansion in the industrial hemp market. There is also a wide demand for hemp to be used in bars, yogurt, cereals, and smoothies.

Global Industrial Hemp Market: Regional Analysis

Between 2018 and 2025, the region that will show remarkable growth statistics is the European region, owing to a large consumer base of products that use hemp as an ingredient. North America will hold a considerable share owing to its being a primary consumer of such products. Besides, the two regions have a rapidly ageing population to cater to.

The report is segmented into the following:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Seeds

Fiber

Shivs

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Animal Care

Textiles

Automotive

Furniture

Food & Beverages

Paper

Construction Materials

Personal Care

Others

