Industrial Gases Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2019-2028

The global Industrial Gases market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Gases market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Gases market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Gases market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market taxonomy and market definition); and a market viewpoint (featuring the global market opportunity analysis and an analysis of the macro-economic and forecast factors – more specifically global industry value addition and global GDP growth outlook). The next section presents the global industrial gases market historical analysis for 2012 – 2016 and forecast for 2017 – 2025. In this section, we have covered the global market dynamics (drivers, challenges, opportunities) and the global industrial gases market value chain. The next few sections feature the global market value and volume analysis by gas type, application, and region.

This is followed by the regional forecasts of the industrial gases market where we provide information on the historical and current market size, a regional competition intensity mapping by major companies, and key regional trends and developments. Towards the end of the report, we highlight the exhaustive research methodology that we have adopted to derive the volume projections and revenue estimations of the global industrial gases market.

Research Methodology

In order to arrive at the eight year forecast of the global industrial gases market, we have deployed our proven and tested research methodology that comprises detailed market profiling (where we leverage in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall global market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc.); formulation of a discussion guide and creation of a list of respondents (manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and industry experts) for extensive primary research; data collection and validation using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary research data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data; and finally data analysis and scrutiny using advanced company tools to obtain pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights into the global industrial gases market.

Market Taxonomy

By Gas Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Acetylene

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

By Application

Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

Healthcare

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Energy, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Other Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Gases market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Gases market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

