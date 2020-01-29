Industrial Gases Market 2020 Overview, Top Competitors and Industry Share and Size

The factors driving the growth of the global market include rapid industrialization and increasing population. In addition, the advancement in industrial gas production technology, and huge demand in emerging economies, such as India and China are driving the growth of the global industrial gases market.

Petroleum is the primary end user for industrial gases. The secondary end-user industries include chemical manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceutical, and metal processing. The global mergers and acquisitions in the chemical industry are expected to increase the demand for industrial gases in the market. Food processing is a vast industry comprising several verticals. These verticals are increasing at high pace, due to increasing population and growing disposable income. The nuclear power and space exploration industries are also among the end users of industrial gases for their operations. However, the demand for industrial gases in these sectors is largely dependent on political decisions.

The increasing demand for environment-friendly energy carriers is further driving the growth of the industrial gases market in the region. Moreover, economic growth along with industrialization has increased the disposable incomes in Asia-Pacific, which in turn, has led to increase in vehicle ownership in countries such as India, Japan, and China. This in turn, drives the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial gases market include Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde AG, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide, Airgas Inc., and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GASES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Types

Hydrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrogen

Helium

Argon

Acetylene

By Production and Delivery

Merchant Gases (Liquefied, Tank Delivery)

Merchant Gases (Cylinder Delivery)

High Volume Gases (On-Site Generation)

By Application

Petroleum Refinery

Chemical Production

Food Processing

Healthcare

Electronics

Metal Processing

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region