Industrial Fasteners Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Acument Global Technologies Arconic Bulten AB, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Fortana Group, Hilti Corporation, LISI Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Industrial Fasteners Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Industrial Fasteners market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Industrial Fasteners market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Industrial Fasteners players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Industrial Fasteners industry situations. According to the research, the Industrial Fasteners market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Industrial Fasteners market.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market was valued at USD 78.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% to reach USD 108.05 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global Industrial Fasteners Market include:

Acument Global Technologies Arconic Bulten AB

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Fortana Group

Hilti Corporation

LISI Group

MacLean-Fogg Company

MISUMI Group Nifco Precision Castparts Corp.

The SFS Group

A&G Fasteners

SA Fasteners