Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Ethernet switches (IES) perform a variety of crucial roles in today’s evolving network architectures. Along with gateways and routers, they provide critical infrastructure for connectivity-enabled business improvement strategies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Industrie 4.0 (I4.0), and IT/OT convergence. At the same time, they remain central to Industrial Ethernets continued displacement of legacy network alternatives.This report focuses on the Industrial Ethernet Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Cisco

• Juniper

• Alcatel-Lucent

• HP

• Aruba

• Polycom

• Avaya

• Microsoft

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Managed

• Lightly Managed

• Unmanaged

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Building Automation

• Chemical Electric Power Generation

• Food & Beverage

• Intelligent Transportation

• Machinery Manufacturing

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Industrial Ethernet Switches market.

Chapter 1: Describe Industrial Ethernet Switches Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial Ethernet Switches, with sales, revenue, and price of Industrial Ethernet Switches, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Industrial Ethernet Switches, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Industrial Ethernet Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Industrial Ethernet Switches sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.