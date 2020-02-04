Industrial Dryers Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the market size of Industrial Dryers Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Dryers .

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Dryers , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Industrial Dryers Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Industrial Dryers history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Industrial Dryers market, the following companies are covered:

market taxonomy is another crucial segment which is clubbed in this report and it gives a dissected view of the entire market on the basis of region, product type and end use. The report has registered all the drivers, restraints and trends under market dynamics. In the forecast section the report talks about the evolving market climate that might impact the market share by product type, market share by end use and market share by region. This section of the report projects the potential of the overall market based on both value and volume. The succeeding section of the report divides the entire global industrial dryer market and projects the individual growth potential of each region in terms of value and volume. The report puts forth the profiles of few of the leading market players and presents a detailed abstract of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of their short-term and long-term business and go-to-market strategies. This section is intended to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competitive landscape of the global industrial dryer market.ÃÂ

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Fluidized Bed Dryer

Batch

Continuous

Rotary Dryer

Spray Dryer

Flash Dryer

Vacuum Dryer

Other

By Operating Principle

Direct Drying

Indirect Drying

By End Use Industry

Food

Fertilizer

Chemical

Construction

Material

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)ÃÂ

Research methodology

Persistence Market Research leverages secondary research extensively to ascertain the overall size of the global industrial dryer market and top industry players. In addition, the experienced team of analysts has gathered relevant market insights and data by speaking to various manufacturers operating in the global industrial dryer market. This massive amount of data gathered through primary and secondary research is validated using different methods such as the triangulation method and is further scrutinized using advanced tools to glean pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights into the global industrial dryer market.

Key metrics

This report on the global industrial dryer market encapsulates the key metrics that accurately describe the global industrial dryer market and uses this data to compare market performance across the various segments and regions. The report gauges the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the global and regional markets and analyzes the global industrial dryer market on the basis of growth parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities likely to emerge in the global industrial dryer market in the forthcoming years. Further, different market segments have been studied by conducting a Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis to understand the relative contribution of individual segments to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many key trends governing the global industrial dryer market.

Another notable feature of this report is a projection of the revenue forecast of the global industrial dryer market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. While this is usually overlooked when forecasting the market, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market providers can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the global industrial dryer market. The report further dissects the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global industrial dryer market and provides a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities. The report on the global industrial dryer market focuses on the consumption of primary industrial dryers across the globe. The report considers the Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) of industrial dryers globally. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP and industrial production index have been considered while forecasting market numbers.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Dryers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Dryers , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Dryers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Industrial Dryers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Industrial Dryers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Industrial Dryers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Dryers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.