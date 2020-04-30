Industrial Dryer Market to 2027 Update on Global Development, Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis

Industrial dryers are used to reduce moisture levels in the material. Increasing the use of dryer in the food processing plants, fertilizer industry, and chemical industry are driving the growth of the industrial dryer market. A rise in the use of superheated steam drying is also propelling the growth of the industrial dryers market. The growing industrial sector across the globe is heavily demanding for the industrial dryer, which also fueling the growth of the market.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

– ANDRITZ

– ANIVI INGENIERIA, S.A.

– BUHLER

– Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

– Comessa

– FLSmidth

– GEA Group

– Metso Corporation

– Mitchell Dryers Ltd

– thyssenkrupp

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Industrial Dryer market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Trends, Opportunities and Application are elucidated in detail portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Industrial Dryer market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Industrial Dryer market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Industrial Dryer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

The global industrial dryer market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as fluidized bed dryers, spray dryers, flash dryers, vacuum dryers, others. On the basis of product the market is segmented as direct dryers, indirect dryers. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as food, pharmaceutical, chemical, fertilizer, cement, paper and pulp, others.

