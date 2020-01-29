Industrial Display Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | With Top Companies SAMSUNG, Apple Lcd, LG Display Co. Ltd., Amongo Display Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.,

Market research analysis and data in this Industrial Display report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. Superiority and intelligibility are the utmost values that are followed while structuring this report. The best tools and techniques are used to generate this Industrial Display report namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The data collected for making this Industrial Display report is checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end users. Your business can surely increase sustainability and profitability with this market research report.

Company Coverage of Industrial Display market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Siemens,

Comark Instruments,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Rockwell Automation Inc.,

INDUCOMP Corporation,

Planar Systems Inc., SAMSUNG, AplusLcd, LG Display Co. Ltd., Amongo Display Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric, AU Optronics Corp., Advantech Co. Ltd., Affordable Interior Systems, NEC Display Solutions, Panasonic Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs Inc., SHARP CORPORATION and Innolux Corporation among others.

Market Analysis:

Global industrial display market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.87% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the development of HD displays with curved edges and touch screens, surge in promotions of brands, and increasing adoption of Internet of Things is contributing to the growth of the market. Industrial display is a display system used in various verticals such as manufacturing, oil & gas, transportation, etc. to detect the operations of the business. This helps the company in bringing the actual result closure to the desired result. It helps to detect the deviations in the businesses. These displays display crucial information related to the current operation which is needed for decision making. There is a wide range of display systems available with different size according to the requirement. There are various technological advancements and innovation being done in this field.

Presentation of the Market

The Industrial Display research report includes the presentation of the market by firstly introducing the overview of the market, presenting a detailed study of the market by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities at length.

Analysis of the leading segments

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end user industry, raw materials. It becomes easy to understand the market through the segmentation.

Segmentation:

By Type

Rugged Displays

Open Frame Monitors

Panel-Mount Monitors

Marine Displays

Video Wall

By Technology

LCD

LED Full Array Edge Lit Direct Lit

OLED PMOLED Display AMOLED Display

E-Paper Display

By Panel Size

Up to 14″

14–21″

21–40″

40″ and Above

By Application

HMI

Remote Monitoring

Interactive Display (Kiosk)

Digital Signage

Imaging

By Verticals

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Transportation

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



What are the major market growth drivers?

The high specification display devices have gone under various technological developments which has boosted the market growth

LED-Backlit LCD-Based display solutions demand have surged which has propelled the market growth

The surging demand for HMI devices is contributing to the growth of the market

Internet of Things adoption rate has surges which has driven the market growth

Surged consumer demand for high-specification display solutions is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

The purchase and implementation of industrial displays is very costly which hinders the market growth

The developing and designing display equipment for all weather conditions is restraining the market growth

The industrial display is capital intensive in nature which hampers the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Axiomtek Co., Ltd. had launched 12.1-inch P6125 industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor which is enabled with the modern features and technologies as well as with high brightness. It is made to solve the complex problems of railway industries. This launch has expanded the company product portfolio.

In August 2018, Accenture had expanded its Industry X.0 Capabilities by acquiring Mindtribe & Pillar Technology. The technology will boost the ability of companies to efficiently manage their operations. This acquisition has expanded the global presence and offering of the company and had improved its technology by making it more high-tech.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of global industrial display market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

