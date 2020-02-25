Industrial Controls Market Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Controls Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global industrial controls market was worth $107.2 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% and reach $144.8 billion by 2023.

The industrial controls market consists of sales of different types of control systems and related instrumentation. Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

The industrial controls market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Industrial controls are being designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) that can support energy, telecommunications, surveillance and other services. Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the industrial controls market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the industrial controls market are ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser

