Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Control system security is the prevention of intentional or unintentional interference with the proper operation of industrial automation and control systems. These control systems manage essential services including electricity, petroleum production, water, transportation, manufacturing, and communications. They rely on computers, networks, operating systems, applications, and programmable controllers, each of which could contain security vulnerabilities.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of key industry players of ICS security solutions in this region is the main driving factor for the growth of the North American ICS security market. Increased instances of cyber-attacks, reliance on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and rising regulations are driving the market growth in this region.

Furthermore, MEA is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In MEA, the industrial control systems security market growth is expected to be high, due to the wide-scale adoption of ICS security solutions in every vertical for protecting the network infrastructure, applications, and other critical infrastructure from vulnerabilities and preventing attackers from exploiting security flaws to illegally access critical information.

The major factors driving the industrial control systems security market growth are huge investments by organizations in Industry 4.0, convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), and rise in the number of cyber threats on the critical infrastructure.

In 2017, the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Check Point Software

Cisco

Honeywell

Mcafee

Belden

GE

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Symantec

Fireeye

Fortinet

Kaspersky Lab

Airbus

BAE Systems

Bayshore Networks

Cyberark

Cyberbit

Indegy

Nozomi Networks

Palo Alto

Positive Technologies

Securitymatters

Sophos

Waterfall Security Solutions

Dragos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Energy and Utilities

Transportation Systems

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

