Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
Control system security is the prevention of intentional or unintentional interference with the proper operation of industrial automation and control systems. These control systems manage essential services including electricity, petroleum production, water, transportation, manufacturing, and communications. They rely on computers, networks, operating systems, applications, and programmable controllers, each of which could contain security vulnerabilities.
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of key industry players of ICS security solutions in this region is the main driving factor for the growth of the North American ICS security market. Increased instances of cyber-attacks, reliance on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and rising regulations are driving the market growth in this region.
Furthermore, MEA is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In MEA, the industrial control systems security market growth is expected to be high, due to the wide-scale adoption of ICS security solutions in every vertical for protecting the network infrastructure, applications, and other critical infrastructure from vulnerabilities and preventing attackers from exploiting security flaws to illegally access critical information.
The major factors driving the industrial control systems security market growth are huge investments by organizations in Industry 4.0, convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), and rise in the number of cyber threats on the critical infrastructure.
In 2017, the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Check Point Software
Cisco
Honeywell
Mcafee
Belden
GE
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Symantec
Fireeye
Fortinet
Kaspersky Lab
Airbus
BAE Systems
Bayshore Networks
Cyberark
Cyberbit
Indegy
Nozomi Networks
Palo Alto
Positive Technologies
Securitymatters
Sophos
Waterfall Security Solutions
Dragos
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Database Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Power
Energy and Utilities
Transportation Systems
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Network Security
1.4.3 Endpoint Security
1.4.4 Application Security
1.4.5 Database Security
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Power
1.5.3 Energy and Utilities
1.5.4 Transportation Systems
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size
2.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players in China
7.3 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type
7.4 China Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players in India
10.3 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type
10.4 India Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Check Point Software
12.2.1 Check Point Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.2.4 Check Point Software Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Check Point Software Recent Development
12.3 Cisco
12.3.1 Cisco Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.4 Honeywell
12.4.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.5 Mcafee
12.5.1 Mcafee Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.5.4 Mcafee Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Mcafee Recent Development
12.6 Belden
12.6.1 Belden Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.6.4 Belden Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Belden Recent Development
12.7 GE
12.7.1 GE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.7.4 GE Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 GE Recent Development
12.8 Rockwell Automation
12.8.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.8.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.9 Schneider Electric
12.9.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.9.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.10 Symantec
12.10.1 Symantec Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction
12.10.4 Symantec Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.11 Fireeye
12.12 Fortinet
12.13 Kaspersky Lab
12.14 Airbus
12.15 BAE Systems
12.16 Bayshore Networks
12.17 Cyberark
12.18 Cyberbit
12.19 Indegy
12.20 Nozomi Networks
12.21 Palo Alto
12.22 Positive Technologies
12.23 Securitymatters
12.24 Sophos
12.25 Waterfall Security Solutions
12.26 Dragos
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
