Industrial Communication Market 2019 Study Reveals Growth Factors by 2026: Top Companies Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell., B&R, Bosch Rexroth AG

Global industrial communication market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of industrial internet of things and increasing demand for wireless networks are the factor for the growth of this market.

SICK AG, OMRON Corporation, Schneider Electric, Belden Inc., Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, General Electric, Advantech Co., Ltd., HMS Networks, ifm electronic gmbh, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell., B&R, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anixter Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, National Instruments, Molex, Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd.,

By Offerings

Components Switches Hubs, Routers, and Gateways Connectors Communication Interfaces Power Supply Devices Controllers and Processors Memory Isolators and Convertors Others

Software

Services

By Communication Protocol

Fieldbus Foundation Fieldbus and Hart Profibus Modbus CC- Link Devicenet Canopen Interbus Others

Industrial Ethernet Profinet Ethernet/IP Ethercat Modbus – TCP Powerlink Sercos Iii

Wireless WLAN Isa100.11a Cellular Whart Zigbee Others



By End- User

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Mining

Engineering/Fabrication

Water and Wastewater

Others

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for faster and reliable communication protocols is driving market growth

Rising government initiatives to support industrial automation will also accelerate the market growth

Growing industrial revolution 4.0 is also enhancing the growth of the market

Increasing advances in communication technology will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of standardization among equipment manufacturer will restrain the market growth

Issues associated with data safety and security will also hamper the market growth

Availability of legacy systems with harsh industry environment will also restrict the growth of this market

Research Methodology: Global Industrial Communication Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

