Industrial Coatings Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Hempel A/S, Kansai Paint Co., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Noroo Paint & Coatings Co., PPG Industries RPM International Teknos Group

The Industrial Coatings market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Industrial Coatings market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Industrial Coatings Market was valued at USD 15.87 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.53 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Industrial Coatings Market include:

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

Noroo Paint & Coatings Co.

PPG Industries RPM International Teknos Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tikkurila OYJ