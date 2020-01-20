Industrial Centrifuges Market 2019 Outlook & Deep Study of Top Key Players: Hiller Separation & Process GmbH, FLOTTWEG SE, Schlumberger Limited, Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd

Global Industrial Centrifuges Market By Type (Sedimentation Centrifuges, Filtering Centrifuges), Design (Horizontal Centrifuges, Vertical Centrifuges), Operation (Continuous Centrifuges, Batch Centrifuges), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), End User (Power Industry, Wastewater Treatment Plants, Food and Beverage Industry, Mining Industry, Chemicals Industry, Water Purification Plants, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Metal Processing Industry, Pulp and Paper Industry), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global industrial centrifuges market is expected to rise by 2026 with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in demand from chemical process and water processing industries, technological development and growth in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food processing industries and rise in awareness among people regarding environment and waste water management.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global industrial centrifuges market are Hiller Separation & Process GmbH, FLOTTWEG SE, Schlumberger Limited, Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, ANDRITZ, FLSmidth, Gruppo Pieralisi – PIERALISI MAIP S.p.A, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd, HAUS Centrifuge Technologies, FDI Creative Services, Inc, HUADING SEPARATOR, Centrisys, Filtertech, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Polat Group Redüktör, Rousselet Robatel, SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH, SPX FLOW, TEMA Systems Inc. and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global industrial centrifuges market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial centrifuges market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Centrifuges Market

Industrial centrifuge is a machine which performs a specific function of separation of fluid and particle. Industrial centrifuge is widely used in separation processes such as in liquid-liquid separation, solids from liquids and liquid-liquid-solid separation. Industrial centrifuge has applications in pharmaceutical industry for evaluation of suspensions and emulsions, to determine molecular weight of colloids, biological products and production of bulk drugs.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand from chemical process and food processing industries might act as a catalyst for the market growth

Rise in awareness among people regarding environment and waste water management would enhance the market growth

Technological development and growth in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food processing industries might accelerate the market growth

Increase in the demand of centrifuges from oil and gas industry due to increase in production activities has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs of centrifuge can act as a restraint for the market growth

Slow rate of replacement of centrifuge because of long life span would hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2016, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft launched three new models of waterMaster namely CF 3000, CF 5000 and CF 8000 of ecoforce series. The models have been designed for stationary and mobile applications. The new models would help GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in expanding their product portfolio of centrifuges

In June 2015, Alfa Laval launched a new product namely CultureFuge 200 Separator so as to strengthen its presence in the biopharmaceutical industry. The product has a special feature which allows gentle and low-shear acceleration of the liquid feed. The product would contribute in the product expansion strategy of Alfa Laval

Segmentation: Global Industrial Centrifuges Market

By Type

Sedimentation Centrifuges Clarifier/Thickener Centrifuges Decanter Centrifuges Disc Stack Centrifuges Hydrocyclones

Filtering Centrifuges Basket Centrifuges Scroll Screen Centrifuges Peeler Centrifuges Pusher Centrifuges



By Design

Horizontal Centrifuges

Vertical Centrifuges

By Operation

Continuous Centrifuges

Batch Centrifuges

By Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By End User

Power Industry

Wastewater Treatment Plants

Food and Beverage Industry

Mining Industry

Chemicals Industry

Water Purification Plants

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Metal Processing Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

