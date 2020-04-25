Industrial boilers Market Outlook Revenue Trends And Forecasts Research Report 2019-2025

Global Industrial boilers Market to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2025.

Global Industrial boilers Market valued approximately USD 11.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Industrial boilers market are increasing demand from the food industry in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific. Factors such as increasing demand for natural gas-fired boilers and government initiatives to promote clean energy and reduce dependency on fossil fuel directly or indirectly influence the industrial boilers market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fire tube

Water tube

By Fuel type:

Natural gas & biomass

Oil

Coal

By End use industry:

Chemicals

Food

Refineries

Metals & mining

By Boiler horsepower:

10-150 BHP

151-300 BHP

301-600 BHP

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market AMEC foster wheeler PLC, general electric company, Siemens AG, AC boilers SPA, bharat heavy electricals limited, IHI corporation, thermax limited, bryan steam LLC, ab&co group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Industrial boilers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

