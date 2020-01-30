Industrial Battery Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2028

FMI’s report on global Industrial Battery Economy

In a Recent company intelligence analysis, FMI introduces the nitty-gritty of the worldwide Industrial Battery Market contemplating 2014-2018 as the historical year and 2018 – 2028 as the forecast period. The business report highlights restraints, the drivers, opportunities and trends affecting market development. Further of the market shares connected with the industry as well as the sections are expressed concerning value and quantity.

As per the report, the Industrial Battery Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Industrial Battery Market are highlighted in the report.

Key players in the industrial battery market are focused towards leveraging the opportunities ties along the rising demand for industrial batteries. The major focus is on gaining a competitive edge while providing state-of-the-art solutions throughout the application segments.

The key players in the industrial battery market include Johnson Controls, S Battery, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Panasonic, CenturyYuasa, GB Industrial Battery, LG Chem., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, BYD Motors Inc., Bloomberg L.P., GS Yuasa, Tianeng Power International Co., Ltd., Exide Technologies Inc., Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG., Lithium Air Industries, SAFT Group S.A., Samsung sdi co. Ltd., and others.

Enersys delivered the 30,000th NexSys battery to Perfetti Van Melle, a confectionery manufacturer. The company selected the NexSys batteries by EnerSys for its North American distribution center which ensures that the workflow remains low-maintenance.

Johnson Controls, a leading producer and provider of industrial battery recently signed an agreement with Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. with an aim to provide innovative battery technologies to the Indian market. Although this agreement focuses on manufacturing of batteries for their use in automobiles, the increasing investments done by a leading industrial battery maker illustrate their strong hold over the market.

Exide Industries Ltd., an industrial battery maker, formed a joint venture with Leclanche SA, a Switzerland based company. The main focus of this joint venture is production of lithium- ion batteries in India.

Classification of the Industrial Battery Market based on Key Factors

When classified on the basis of type, the industrial battery market can be segmented into lithium-based batteries, lead-acid batteries, and nickel-based batteries.

Market of Industrial battery, when divided based on the rated capacity, the segments include capacity – nominal vs usable, charging – charge voltage, charge rate, electrolyte dependent, cell voltage – depth of discharge, operational range, cathode material, power – pulse loads, discharge rate, impedance.

The segmentation of industrial battery market is based on application includes segments such as military, remote wireless communication, grid-level energy storage, uninterruptable power supply (UPS) or backup power supply, industrial equipment, automotive industry, electronics and electrical, aerospace industry, telecom and data communication, and other.

The research report on industrial battery market showcases a comprehensive evaluation of the entire market. It comprises of the facts and historical data, in-depth insights, and industry-verified and statistically-backed data providing a better understanding of the industrial battery market. The report on industrial battery market includes anticipations using adequate set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report on industrial battery market provides evaluations and data based on regions, market segments, technology, and applications.

Evaluation of Regions includes

North America Market of Industrial Battery—U.S., Canada.

Latin America Industrial battery Market—Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Western Europe Industrial Battery Market—Italy, Germany, France, U.K, Nordic countries, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe.

Eastern Europe Market of Industrial Battery—Russia Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific Market of Industrial battery—China, ASEAN, India, Australia & New Zealand.

Japan Industrial battery Market

Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Market—South Africa, GCC, and Rest of MEA.

The industrial battery market report is an overview of primary data gained by assessing the market in a qualitative and quantitative manner. This data is acquired by the research analysts, industry experts and participants across the value chain. The in-depth evaluation of the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, factors governing the market, and segment-wise market attractiveness are all included in the report. The industrial battery market study also maps the impact of the various factors on the regions and market segments.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

