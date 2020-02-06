Industrial Batteries Market Statistics by Size, Demand, Share, Renowned Players, Key Regions, Segments, Top Trends and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The industrial battery is a battery that is designed only for industrial uses. These types of batteries are widely used in electric vehicles for transportations, lifting, or moving supplies to warehouses. Supply energy to end-users is the primary function of industrial batteries. Battery packs are used as a source of power for a variety of industrial purposes like robotics, construction, and railroad applications. Moreover, the development of recyclable batteries may also impact the global market in the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapid industrialization, increasing expenditure on research activities, and growing demand for high capacity power storage are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, issues related to safety and the vast investment requirement are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Increasing demand for uninterrupted electric energy across the globe is considered to be an important factor driving the growth of the industrial batteries market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Batteries Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial batteries market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Industrial batteries market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user. The global Industrial batteries market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industrial batteries market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industrial batteries market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Industrial batteries market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as lead-acid batteries, lithium-based batteries, nickel-based batteries, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as telecom and data communication, industrial equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS)/backup, grid-level energy storage, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial batteries market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Industrial batteries market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Industrial batteries market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Industrial batteries market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Industrial batteries market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Industrial batteries market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Industrial batteries market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Industrial batteries market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Industrial batteries market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INC.

EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ENERSYS INC.

SAFT GROUPE S.A.

GS YUASA CORPORATION

NORTHSTAR BATTERY COMPANY LLC

CANDD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

EAST PENN MANUFACTURING COMPANY

TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

