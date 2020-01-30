Industrial Automation Market Overview 2019 Size, Growth, Latest Trends, Global Industry Demand And Analysis By Top Key Players Honeywell International Inc., Wika Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, 3d Systems, Inc., Hp Development Company,

Global Industrial Automation market research report provides with a range of insights about Semiconductors and Electronics industry and business solutions that will support you stay ahead of the competition. This market report is the outcome of persistent efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carries out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. In addition, this market report provides plentiful insights and business solutions with which you can stand apart from the other market players. The Industrial Automation report makes your organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Industrial Automation Market Overview: Global industrial automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Industrial Automation Market By Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Field Instruments, Human–Machine Interface, Industrial PC, Sensors, Industrial 3D Printing), Solution (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Functional Safety, Plant Asset Management (PAM)), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

FOR IN DEPTH INFORMATION GET SAMPLE COPY OF THIS [email protected] HTTPS://WWW.DATABRIDGEMARKETRESEARCH.COM/REQUEST-A-SAMPLE/?DBMR=GLOBAL-INDUSTRIAL-AUTOMATION-MARKET&DP

Company Coverage of Industrial Automation Market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Emerson Electric Co.,

ABB,

Siemens,

Schneider Electric,

Endress+Hauser Management AG,

Yokogawa India Ltd.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.,

Azbil Corporation,

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd,

3D Systems, Inc.,

HP Development Company, L.P.,

FANUC CORPORATION,

Stratasys Ltd.,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Tegan Innovations,

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Chaos Prime,

Dwyer Instruments, Inc

Key Assessments: Industrial Automation Market

There are various types of assessments carried out in this Industrial Automation market report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted. Qualitative and quantitative assessment Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Industrial Automation Market.

Further, this report classifies the Industrial Automation market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Increasing direct consumption of Industrial Automation will uplift the growth of the global Industrial Automation market

Market Drivers:

Industrial automation improves product quality and flexibility of manufacturing process is a driver for this market

Focus on optimum utilization of resources is a driver for this market

Government initiatives regarding adoption of industrial automation in different industries is boosting the growth of this market

Technological advancement in control, process monitoring and industrial automation is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost and high capital investment required for industrial automation hinders the growth of this market

Issues regarding security is restraining the market growth

Lack of professionals in industrial automation may hinder the growth of the market

Scope of Industrial Automation Market

By Component

Industrial Robots Traditional Industrial Robots Articulated Robots Cartesian Robot Selective Compliance Assembly Robot ARM(SCARA) Parallel Robot Others Collaborative Industrial Robots



Machine Vision Cameras Analog Camera Digital Camera Smart Camera Frame Gabber, Optics and Led Lighting Processors and Software



Control Valves

Field Instruments Flow Meters Transmitters Pressure Transmitters Temperature Transmitters Level Transmitters



Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Industrial PC

Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

By Solution

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Functional Safety

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

By Industry

Process Industry Oil & Gas Chemicals Paper & Pulp Pharmaceuticals Mining & Metals Food & Beverages Power Others

Discrete Industry Automotive Machine Manufacturing Semiconductor & Electronics Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Others



Focal points of the Report

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

What Report offers to the buyers?

To gain insightful analyses of the Industrial Automation Industry and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Industrial Automation market with Marketing & Price (Price and Margin, Factors of Price Change, Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis).

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions.

Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations

Get a detailed picture of the Industrial Automation Industry.

Understand the competitive environment, major players and leading brands

Seven-year forecasts to assess how the Industrial Automation market is predicted to develop.

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2017, IBM and ABB collaborated for industrial artificial intelligence solutions and to enhance the production line through identifying critical faults throughout the manufacturing process. Customers will benefit from the profound understanding of ABB’s domain and comprehensive portfolio of digital alternatives coupled with the expertise of IBM in artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as various vertical industries

In July 2018, Microsoft Corp. and GE entered into a partnership to bring operational and information technology together and to eliminate hurdles faced by the industrial companies in advancing digital transformation projects. For driving innovation across the enterprise, GE will leverage Microsoft Azure for extra IT workloads and productivity instruments such as inner Predix-based deployments. This partnership will build deeper connections between both the companies and will enables customers worldwide to harness the power of the Predix portfolio suh as Predix Asset Performance Management

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Industrial Automation Market

8 Industrial Automation Market, By Service

9 Industrial Automation Market, By Deployment Type

10 Industrial Automation Market, By Organization Size

11 Industrial Automation Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-industrial-automation-market&DP

We at Data Bridge Market Research as well as customized reports along with short and long term consulting services pertaining to your requirements; offering accurate analysis, post precise data mining and analysis of information gathered. Adding to that, our lude customized data pack, proposing market.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]