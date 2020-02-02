Industrial Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Endress+Hauser AG

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Industrial Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Industrial Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Industrial Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Industrial Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Industrial Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Industrial Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Industrial Automation market.

Global Industrial Automation Market for Oil & Gas Market is projected to reach 14.71 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 12.22 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Industrial Automation Market include:

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG