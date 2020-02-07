Indoor Farming Technology Market Exhibit a Significant Growth during period 2019-2025| Leading Players Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics, Argus Controls Systems, Netafim, Lumigrow, Logiqs, Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems

Report Consultant has proclaimed a new research report on Indoor Farming Technology Market to its giant database with the key players Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics, Argus Controls Systems, Netafim, Lumigrow, Logiqs, Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics International, and General Hydroponics

The growing Indoor Farming Technology market for indoor cultivation technologies is largely driven by factors such as growing global food demand and a growing push by the government to adopt alternative agricultural practices. However, factors such as significant investments in establishing a closed farm and, consequently, profitability, hamper the overall growth of the market. In addition, it is expected that the development of cost-effective growing technologies for domestic farms will create numerous opportunities for market growth.

Indoor Farming Technology market to reach +53 Billion USD with a CAGR of 9.65% over the period 2019-2025.

Indoor Farming Technology market By Facility type (glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms and indoor deep-water culture (DWC) systems), Growing system (aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics, soil-based and hybrid) Component (hardware and software & services), Crop Type (fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens, flowers & ornamentals and others)

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Indoor Farming Technology Market

Chapter 2: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter 3: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter 4: Market Size by type and Application

Chapter 5: Region wise Indoor Farming Technology Market Development Status and Out look

Chapter 6: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application

Chapter 7: Market Dynamics

Chapter 8: Market Effect Factor Analysis

Chapter 9: Research Finding/Conclusion of Indoor Farming Technology Market

Chapter 10: Appendix

