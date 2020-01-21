Indoor Farming Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Indoor Farming Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Indoor Farming Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Indoor Farming Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Indoor Farming Market

AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Harvest, FarmedHere, Metro Farms, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sundrop Farms, Alegria Fresh.

The Global Indoor Farming Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The market for indoor farming is experiencing a rapid growth owing to the limited land use, water efficiency and the benefits of controlled farming devoid of any climate changes. The advent of indoor farming has also spurred concern over the environmental impact of conventional farming practices, globally. The indoor farming market report is segmented on the basis of the current growing systems, facility type, and various crop types.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Indoor Farming Market 2019

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04031169279/global-indoor-farming-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=DN

– The scarcity of arable land is driving the global indoor farming market, majorly due to land degradation, land transformation for infrastructure and settlement, and various human and climatic factors.

– North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The US is a major contributor to the share in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

– The market for indoor farming is highly fragmented with the top players accounting for a minor share and the other small companies capturing the lion’s share in the market. Some of the notable players in the market are AeroFarms, Bright Farms Inc., Bowery Inc., FreshBox Farms, Metropolis Farms Inc., Garden Fresh Farms, Village Farms International Inc and others.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Trends

Decrease in Global Per Capita Arable Land

The concept of indoor farming has induced a paradigm shift in food production with the minimization of land use. Owing to the newly growing mechanisms in indoor farming such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, soil-based and hybrid techniques, the market is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. According to the World Bank database, the total arable land per capita has decreased from 0.199 hectares in 2010 to 0.192 hectares in 2016. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has reported that land degradation is the major factor causing the reduction in global arable land. Singapore has set an example by optimizing its agricultural land use by means of vertical farming as a part of its Food Security Road Map, which is an outcome of the 43rd Committee of World Food Security held in 2016. The various advantages of greenhouse farming and vertical farming, such as limited land use, year-round cultivation, and longer shelf life, are further driving the overall indoor farming market globally and in the Asia-Pacific and African belts in particular.

The Indoor Farming market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Indoor Farming Market on the basis of Types are

Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Indoor Farming Market is Segmented into

Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Others

Exclusive discount on this report

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04031169279/global-indoor-farming-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=DN

Regions Are covered By Indoor Farming Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

North America – The Largest Market for Indoor Farming

North America accounted for the largest share in the global indoor farming industry in 2018. With the help of high-efficiency LED lights and enhanced indoor management practices, the US growers have been able to adopt large scale indoor farming and are expected to reduce energy lighting costs by 50%, hence reducing the carbon footprint of controlled environment agriculture. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the average yield of conventional lettuce farming doubled by two folds, when cultivated through vertical farming. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, drylands in Mexico occupy approximately 101.5 million hectares of land, thereby thrusting the need for indoor farming practices. Canada has also seen a positive growth trend, contributing significantly to the world exports of hydroponically grown tomatoes. The growth of hydroponics and aeroponics systems in the region is further driving the overall indoor farming market, majorly due to the increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies to improve the yields.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Indoor Farming Market

-Changing Indoor Farming market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Indoor Farming market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Indoor Farming Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04031169279/global-indoor-farming-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=46&Source=DN

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]