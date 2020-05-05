India Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Report- Size Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

ReportsnReports added a new report on The India Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the India Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the India Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market.

Top Company Profiles in India Solar PV Market Report-

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd

Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd.

Azure Power India Pvt Ltd

Adani Power Ltd

and more..

The research details renewable power market outlook in India (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro,wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in India solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this report:

The report analyses India renewable power market and India solar PV market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on India renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of India solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of India solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to solar PV sector in India.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, India, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, India, Overview

3.2 Renewable Power Market, India, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, India, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, India, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.2.3 Renewable Power Market, India, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.2.4 Renewable Power Market, India, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.3 Renewable Power Market, India, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3.1 Renewable Power Market, India, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.3.2 Renewable Power Market, India, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar PV Market, India

4.1 Solar PV Market, India, Overview

4.2 Key Findings

4.3 Evolution of Solar PV Market in India

4.4 Solar PV Market, India, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.4.1 Solar PV Market, India, Cumulative Installed Capacity (MW) and Share (%) by State, 2018

4.4.2 Solar PV Market, India, Cumulative Installed Capacity (MW) and Share (%) by type of installation, 2018

4.4.3 Solar PV Market, India, Installed Capacity Share by Grid Connectivity, 2010-2018

4.5 Solar PV Market, India, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.6 Solar PV Market, India, Project Based Analysis, 2018

4.6.1 Solar PV Market, India, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.6.2 Solar PV Market, India, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.6.3 Solar PV Market, India, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.7 Solar PV Market, India, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.7.1 Solar PV Market, India, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

4.7.2 Solar PV Market, India, Split by Deal Type, 2018

4.8 Solar PV Market, India, Number of Jobs (Thousands), 2012-2018

4.9 Solar PV Market, India, Market Size, 2010-2030

4.10 Solar PV Market, India, Manufacturer and Trade

4.10.1 Solar PV Market, India, Module Manufacturers Market Share, 2018

4.10.2 Solar PV Market, India, Exports and Imports ($m), 2010-2018

4.11 Solar PV Market, India, Key Drivers

4.11.1 Ambitious Target – National Solar Mission Provides Impetus for Solar in India

4.11.2 Renewable Purchase Obligations with Solar Carve-out – Critical to Growth of Solar in India

4.11.3 Government support encouraging solar PV development

4.12 Solar PV Market, Key Restraints and Challenges

4.12.1 Poor grid integration is leading the country to struggle with renewable energy

4.12.2 Land procurement is always a big challenge in India

4.12.3 Lack of funding and implementation of import duty are making solar PV projects capital intensive

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, India

5.1 Electricity Act of 2003

5.2 National Action Plan on Climate Change

5.2.1 State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC)

5.3 Amendments in National Tariff Policy

5.4 Amendments in National Wind-Solar Policy

5.5 Renewable Energy Certificates

5.6 Cross border Trade of Electricity, 2019

5.7 Memorandum-Make in India for Local Content in Renewable Energy Products

5.8 Memorandum-Quality of Solar Modules

5.9 National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy

5.10 Interstate transmission network System (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects

5.11 Green Energy Corridor

5.12 Extension on Waiver of Inter-State Transmission Charges for Wind and Solar Projects

5.13 Renewable Energy Targets

5.14 Central Financial Assistance for renewable Energy Projects

5.15 Renewable Energy Auctions

5.16 Feed-in-Tariffs

5.16.1 Small Hydro

5.16.2 Bioenergy

5.16.3 Solar Power

5.16.4 Wind Power

5.17 Support for Solar Power

5.17.1 Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission

5.17.2 Scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects

5.17.3 Loan for Installation of Grid Interactive Rooftop Solar PV Plants

5.17.4 Customs and Excise Duty Exemption for Grid-connected Roof-top Solar PV Systems

5.17.5 New Portal for Solar Developers

5.17.6 Phase-II, Grid-connected rooftop solar program

5.17.7 Net-metering

5.17.8 Amendments in Competitive Bidding Guidelines

5.17.9 Grid-scale battery energy storage system

5.17.10 Safeguard Duty on Import of Solar Cells and Modules

5.17.11 Delhi Solar Policy 2016-2020

5.17.12 Property tax exemption under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY), Maharashtra

5.17.13 Suryashakti Kisan Yojana (SKY), Gujarat

5.17.14 New Solar Roof-Top Policy, Karnataka, 2018-19

5.17.15 Exemption from CEIG Clearance for Solar Rooftop Project, Karnataka

5.18 Support for Wind Power

5.18.1 Generation-Based Incentive (GBI) for Grid Connected Wind Power Projects

5.18.2 Accelerated Depreciation for Wind Power Projects

5.18.3 Wind Repowering Policy

5.18.4 Draft Offshore Wind Energy Lease Rules, 2019

5.19 Support for Bio-power

5.19.1 Biomass Power and Bagasse Co-generation Program

5.19.2 Scheme to Support Biomass-Based Cogeneration in Sugar Mills and other Industries

5.19.3 Central Financial Assistance for Biomass Power Projects

5.19.4 Program on Energy from Urban, Industrial, and Agricultural Wastes/Residues, 2017-2020

5.19.5 National Biofuel Policy, 2018

5.19.6 Ethanol Blended Petrol Program (EBP)

5.20 Support for Small Hydropower

5.20.1 Small Hydropower Mission

5.20.2 Financial Support to support SHP

5.20.3 Proposal to waive off cess and taxes for small hydropower

6 Solar PV Market, India, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd

6.1.1 Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd – Company Overview

6.1.2 Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd.

6.2.1 Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. – Company Overview

6.2.2 Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Azure Power India Pvt Ltd

6.3.1 Azure Power India Pvt Ltd – Company Overview

6.3.2 Azure Power India Pvt Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 Azure Power India Pvt Ltd – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Adani Power Ltd

6.4.1 Adani Power Ltd – Company Overview

6.4.2 Adani Power Ltd – Business Description

6.4.3 Adani Power Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.4.4 Adani Power Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.4.5 Adani Power Ltd – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more..

