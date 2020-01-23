India Smartphone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)



India Smartphone Market to grow at a CAGR of 15 % by 2026.

Growing digitalization, new launches, strong promotions, high penetration and frequent update of handsets are driving the India smartphone market. Reliance Jio has greatly affected India smartphone market in the last three years. The launch of 5G connectivity is ready to become mainstream and it seems to impact greatly.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20060

Android segment is estimated to be growing rapidly. More than a billion users carry Android smart devices such as smartphones and tablets, packed with powerful features. Androids are enhanced by the efforts of mobile app developers, who are constantly creating apps for productivity and personal use.

An offline channel will continue its dominance throughout the forecast. A craze of internet shopping is driving the online India smartphone market. Rapid expansion and aggressive sale of online channels like Paytm, Amazon, Flipkart are fuelling the growth. Strong online exclusive portfolios are driven by brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Real me, Asus and OnePlus.

Reliance Jio is the main driver of the 4G smartphone segment offering JioPhone range of phones. The 2G feature smartphone will continue to decline further as local players struggle for survival in this segment and segment is losing relevance due to the aggressive push in the 4G feature phone segment by Reliance Jio while 3G is foreseen to have considerable growth.

Bhopal, Gurgaon, and Jaipur are the fastest growing smartphone markets in India. Each of these cities has registered a growth with more than 40 %. Delhi and Mumbai contributed one-fourth of the total sales in top 50 cities in India.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/20060

Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, OPPO and Transition, Huawei are leading players of the smartphone market in India. Xiaomi retained the top position capturing 30 % share followed by Samsung and Vivo.

The scope of the India Smartphone Market

By Product:

• IPhone

• Windows

• Android

• iOS

• Other

By Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

By Internet Speed:

• 2G

• 3G

• 4G

• 5G

Key Player Analysed in India Smartphone Market:

• Xiaomi

• Vivo

• Samsung

• OPPO

• Transsion

• Huawei

• Apple

• Motorola

• Nokia

• OnePlus

• Tecno

• Infinix

• Lenovo

• LG

• Micromax

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: India Smartphone Market Overview

Chapter Two: India Smartphone Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global India Smartphone Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global India Smartphone Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America India Smartphone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe India Smartphone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific India Smartphone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America India Smartphone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue India Smartphone by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global India Smartphone Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global India Smartphone Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global India Smartphone Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Smartphone Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-smartphone-market/20060/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com