India Retail Banking Market Report- Growth, Analysis Of Key-players Types And Application, Outlook 2025

Margins among Indian banks remained high at 6.3% in 2017 in comparison to its peers China (2.8%) and Malaysia (2.6%). The average cost-to-income ratio remained at around 53% during 2013-17, marginally higher than China (50%) and Malaysia (51%). However, there remain large disparities in operating efficiencies within the market. The same is also true for profitability, with large disparities in return on assets figures. This is due to rising compliance, regulatory, and other costs depressing net income, as well as falling net interest margins. Growth in balances across retail deposits, personal loans and mortgages is expected continue at approximately the same rate over 2018-2022, while credit cards balances are expected to grow at a faster pace.

This report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Indian retail banking market.

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– verall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope:

– Retail deposits recorded a compound annual growth rate of 11.1% during 2013-17 – a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period.

– The Indian personal loan market is highly concentrated, with the three leading banks accounting for almost two thirds of the market in 2017. Rising average impairments among Indian banks demonstrate massive growth but also potentially risky lending practices from providers.

– State Bank of India is the single biggest mortgage provider in terms of balances outstanding, accounting for almost a third of the market in 2017.

