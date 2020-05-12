India PVC Pipes Market Industry analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

India PVC Pipes Market was valued US$ 3.63 Bn and is estimated to reach US$ 6.91 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.38 %.

India PVC pipes market is classified into chlorinated, plasticized, and unplasticized. In terms of material, India PVC pipes market is segmented into PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. Irrigation, water supply, sewerage, plumbing, oil & gas, HVAC, and others are application segment of India PVC pipes market. Regionally, India PVC pipes market is divided into North India, West India, East India, & South India.

Surge in application of PVC pipes across numerous application such as irrigation, water supply, sewer & drain, plumbing, oil & gas, HVAC, and others drives India PVC pipes market. Increased focus of government and rise in awareness of clean water supply in rural areas and increase in investment in the developing regions of the country are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the market. However, substitutes such as HDPE & ABS toxicity of PVC pipes hinders the growth of the India PVC pipes market.

Water supply segment leads the market by application while irrigation segment is seen to exhibit growth at faster pace. Government focus on water supply in rural areas poses an opportunity.

Unplasticized product segment dominated in 2017, while chlorinated segment is forecasted to dominate by 2026, owing to their superior properties such as usefulness in handling corrosive fluids at temperature range up to 210°F and low thermal conductivity. Chlorinated PVCs pipes are majorly preferred for high-temperature applications. CPVC pipes can be joined using solvent welding, threading, or flanging.

Steady growth in urbanization in the Eastern region is further expected increase the demand for PVC pipes. In addition, the development in infrastructure is anticipated to surge the demand for PVC pipes in the region.

Aashirvad Pipes, Supreme Pipes, Astral Pipes, Finolex Industries Ltd., Prince Piping System, Ori-plast, Utkarsh India, Dutron Group, Kankai Pipes, Captain Pipes, Mexichem, Radius Systems Ltd., National Pipes & Plastics, Georg Fischer Ltd., REHAU, Uponor, Astral Pipes, Yonggao Co., Ltd., Vinidex Pty Ltd, COEMAC, and Adequa Water Solutions, S.A. are players involved in the India PVC Pipes Market.

Scope of the India PVC Pipes Market

India PVC Pipes Market, by Product:

• Chlorinated

• Plasticized

• Unplasticized

India PVC Pipes Market, by Material:

• PVC Resin

• Stabilizers

• Plasticizers

• Lubricant

• Pigment Base

• Others

India PVC Pipes Market, by Application:

• Irrigation

• Water Supply

• Sewerage

• Plumbing

• Oil & Gas

• HVAC

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

India PVC Pipes Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India PVC Pipes Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Volume (Unit)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. India PVC Pipes Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. India PVC Pipes Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

6.4. India PVC Pipes Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product

6.5. India PVC Pipes Market Analysis, by Product

6.6. India PVC Pipes Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

