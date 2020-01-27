India Optical Fiber and Accessories Market By The Top Key Vendors, Sterlite Technologies Limited., Finolex Cables Ltd., Birla Cable Limited, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd., Universal Cables Limited, Polycab India Limited, Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd. Golobal Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026

The India optical fiber and accessories market size was valued at $461.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.66 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. An optical fiber is a transparent and flexible fiber made by drawing glass or plastic, which is used to transmit light. The optical fiber has wide usages in fiber-optic communications, where they allow transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than wire cables. The adoption of fiber optic cables to send signals with less amount of loss has increased over the period, which drives the growth of the market. The Optical Fiber Accessories Market was valued at $303.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $741.9 million by 2026, growing at CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players

Sterlite Technologies Limited., Finolex Cables Ltd., Birla Cable Limited, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd., Universal Cables Limited, Polycab India Limited, Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd., KEC International Limited, APAR Industries Limited and Aksh OptiFibre Ltd

Segmentation:

The India optical fiber and accessories market is segmented by component, cable category, end use and region. In components segment, comparative analysis is done between current market trends and revenue of copper cables and optical fibers. Also, the import data for each cable type and accessory has been tracked. This segment is divided into fiber optic cable, fiber optic cable accessories, copper cable and copper cable accessories. By cable category, it comprises CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, CAT8 and others. Based on end use, it is categorized into telecom & IT, public sector, healthcare, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North ( include Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh), South (includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu), East (West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Assam) and West (includes Goa, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh) region.



