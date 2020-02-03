India Olive Oil Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

India Olive Oil Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 131.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The olive oil industry in India has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of growth in health-conscious consumers. The olive oil market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the olive oil market. Olive oil consumption is often considered healthy as it is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and certain cancers with colorectal and breast cancer. It is also a good source of monounsaturated fatty acid and antioxidants like polyphenols, vitamins E & K, chlorophyll, and carotenoids. The nutritional value and taste associated with olive oil have raised its demand among the customers.

However, the limited production of olives in India coupled with fluctuations in olive oil prices has hindered the market growth. Demand for olive oil for cooking is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Indian market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the India Olive Oil Market.

The report on India Olive Oil Market covers segments such as type and application. Based on type, the virgin olive oil segment has dominated the market because of its chemical-free processing techniques and dense nutritional content. Also, growing acceptance of olive oil in culinary uses is expected to increase the demand for the olive oil market in food and beverage applications.

Additionally, personal care products are blended with olive oil extracts and have gained market acceptance thanks to the skin benefits associated with it. Rise in purchasing power and increase in aspiration among the lower- and middle-class society in the nation and industry players up coming out with products and pricing to suit consumes across different levels of purchasing power drive the growth of the India olive oil market for personal care.

The report also focuses on Indian major leading industry players of the olive oil market providing information like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, revenue and contact information. In April 2018, Deoleo, S.A. changed the packaging of its Bertolli brand to position it as a brand with a rich heritage and roots.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Olive Oil Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Company. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Olive Oil Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Olive Oil Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and presence in the India Olive Oil Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Olive Oil Market

India Olive Oil Market, By Type

• Virgin

• Pomace

• Refined

India Olive Oil Market, By Application

• Food

• Beverage

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

Key players operating in India Olive Oil Market

• Colavita S.p.A

• FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd.

• Deoleo, S.A.

• Modi Naturals Limited

• Cargill Inc.

• R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd.

• Ybarra

• Rafael Salgado

• Borges International Group, S.L.

• Hashmitha Enterprise.

