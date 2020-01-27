India Electric Bus Market to Grow Nearly 53.0% through 2025

The Indian electric bus market is seeing an increase in its size, owing to government regulations and schemes, rapid urbanization, rise in domestic manufacturing, and increasing environmental concerns. It is expected to attain a size of 7,187 units by 2025 and CAGR of 53.0% during the forecast period (2018–2025). With growing concerns and awareness among people about the environment, electrical modes of transportation are now becoming popular. Electric buses are those that use electricity as their primary or secondary fuel.

The Indian electric bus market is being driven by multiple factors. Deteriorating air quality has led the Indian government to implement stringent emission-control regulations. As automobile exhaust is one of the primary reasons for the rising air pollution levels, low-emission public vehicles are being promoted in the country. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme was launched by the central government in May 2015 to increase the production and sales of electric vehicles.

The scheme, which only included two-wheelers, electric cars, and hybrid electric cars, was modified to include battery electric buses in September 2017. The government provides incentives under this scheme on two levels, varying according to the localization level. For a minimum localization level of 35.0%, an incentive of up to $155,500 (INR 1 crore), 60.0% of purchase cost or whichever is lower is offered. Similarly, if localization level is up to 15.0%, the incentive offered is $132,175 (INR 85 lakh) or 60.0% of purchase cost, whichever is lower.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-bus-market/report-sample

Another stimulating factor for the growth of the Indian electric bus market is the encouragement provided to the manufacturers of electric buses by the government’s 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy and financial support under the Make in India scheme. These steps have been taken to lower the costs of electric buses to make it more affordable and facilitate their adoption in the country. Such manufacturer-friendly schemes are predicted to give a boost to the domestic manufacturing sector.

The various segments of the Indian electric bus market are type, length, battery, and region. Based on type, the market categories are battery electric bus (BEB) and hybrid electric bus (HEB). During the forecast period, the BEB category is projected to prosper more and account for over 90.0% share in terms of both volume and value by 2025. This growth can be ascribed to the increasing government initiatives and subsidies, and other benefits to popularize the use of such vehicles on Indian roads.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-electric-bus-market

The length segment of the Indian electric bus market is further categorized into buses less than 10 meters and buses more than 10 meters. In terms of sales volume, electric buses less than 10 meters in length will witness the faster growth during the forecast period. The localization factor plays a major role in the subsidies provided by the central and the state governments, which directly impacts the cost of buses. The localization factor for buses less than 10 meters is more, which is why this category was the higher accumulator between the two.

Therefore, it is clear that the market is slated to advance during the forecast period owing to the increased efforts by the government to promote the manufacturing of electric buses in the country and encourage their use over conventional variants.